Angel Reese gets benched as fans raise eyebrows over LSU basketball questions

Fans were surprised when Angel Reese was benched for the entire second half of the Kent State game, raising eyebrows about the team's chemistry. © Ethan Miller / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

During the LSU women's game against Kent State on Tuesday, Coach Kim Mulkey made a head-scratching move by keeping top player Angel Reese on the bench for the entire second half, even though she started the game.

The No. 7 Tigers are sitting pretty at 3-1 and dominated the Golden Flashes with a whopping 109-79 victory at the Maravich Center in Baton Rouge.

Reese, usually a court sensation, had a good run in the first quarter but found herself benched for the whole second half. Instead, Mulkey rolled the dice with sophomore forward Aneesah Morrow.

Reese's absence left fans flooding the internet with their own reasons for her having been benched, while others simply wondered what was cooking in Mulkey's playbook – especially given Reese's clear star power.

Following the game, Mulkey was questioned about the eyebrow-raising decision and also her choice not to play senior guard Kateri Poole, who was suited up on the bench but sat out the whole game. Her answer left fans even more puzzled.

"I could, but I won't," Mulkey said when asked if she could explain why Poole and Reese didn't play. "It was just a coach's decision."