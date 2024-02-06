Angel Reese swooned by boyfriend with Valentines day gift

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Angel Reese and her boyfriend Cam'Ron Fletcher are still sailing smoothly in their relationship, and Florida State's NCAA basketball star has Reese completely smitten!

Angel Reese and Cam'Ron Fletcher are still sailing smoothly in their relationship, and the LSU hoops star is completely smitten! © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@angelreese10 & Screenshot/Instagram/@angelreeseupdate

Just when some fans were worried that there might be bumps in the road for Angel Reese and Cam'Ron Fletcher's relationship, Reese reassured everyone that their love is stronger than ever.



In a new TikTok featuring her boo, Reese shared a heartwarming video of Fletcher asking her to be his valentine.

In the video, Fletcher stands on scattered flower petals with a homemade tablecloth backdrop and balloons behind him.

He smiles at Reese, who is filming, holding up flowers and a heart-shaped sign with a simple but sweet message written on it: "Will you be my valentine?"

To add to the magic, he pulled off this romantic gesture all the way out in New York City – despite just recently undergoing surgery and still needing to use crutches to get around!

"the LOML literally! all the way in NYC & he just had surgery. the definition of if he wanted to HE WOULDDDD!!" Reese wrote in her caption.