Did Angel Reese break up with boyfriend Cam'Ron Fletcher?

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Brace yourselves for the latest scoop on Angel Reese and Cam'Ron Fletcher's rollercoaster romance.

Angel Reese unfollowed her boyfriend Cam'Ron Fletcher on Instagram and erased all signs of him from her page, making fans think they've broken up. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Angelreeseupdate

If you've been keeping a close eye on basketball's power couple, you might've noticed Angel Reese's sudden shedding of relationship weight – not in pants sizes, but in the form of the 6'7, 220-pound guard Cam'Ron Fletcher!

Word on the digital street is that Reese hit the unfollow button on her rumored ex-boo Fletcher. And that's not all – she also took down every last trace of the Florida State baller from her Instagram, including their most recent Christmas pajama photoshoot.

Ouch, talk about a social media breakup cleanse!

Still, there's more tea to spill. If you hop over to Fletcher's Instagram, it's a wasteland as far as pictures with Reese. No more cozy couple shots to be found.

Are we witnessing the end of a basketball love story?