Angel Reese turns heads with "real thang" tall girl clothing review

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Fashionista Angel Reese is back on TikTok , dazzling fans with a fabulous style haul that's turning heads.

Angel Reese dropped a new clothing haul video that quickly went viral on Tuesday. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@angelreese10

Last month, Reese shared the excitement of her new PO Box and threw down a challenge for fans to send in their favorite products for her to review.

Responding to the challenge, the tall girl boutique, ALTA Clothing, stepped up and sent the 6-foot-3 hooper a selection of their chic clothing. Reese, known for her authenticity, gave an honest and enthusiastic review on Tuesday that left her thoroughly impressed.

Among the standout pieces was a cute cropped long-sleeve shirt paired with matching pants in vibrant pink, blue, and black hues.

For a taller girl like Reese, the struggle to find pants that aren't too short is all too real. However, according to Reese's "real thang" review, ALTA Clothing came through with pants that were more than long enough.

Throughout the video, Reese couldn't contain her excitement, dancing and showcasing the clothing that perfectly suited her tall frame.