Angel Reese turns heads with "real thang" tall girl clothing review
Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Fashionista Angel Reese is back on TikTok, dazzling fans with a fabulous style haul that's turning heads.
Last month, Reese shared the excitement of her new PO Box and threw down a challenge for fans to send in their favorite products for her to review.
Responding to the challenge, the tall girl boutique, ALTA Clothing, stepped up and sent the 6-foot-3 hooper a selection of their chic clothing. Reese, known for her authenticity, gave an honest and enthusiastic review on Tuesday that left her thoroughly impressed.
Among the standout pieces was a cute cropped long-sleeve shirt paired with matching pants in vibrant pink, blue, and black hues.
For a taller girl like Reese, the struggle to find pants that aren't too short is all too real. However, according to Reese's "real thang" review, ALTA Clothing came through with pants that were more than long enough.
Throughout the video, Reese couldn't contain her excitement, dancing and showcasing the clothing that perfectly suited her tall frame.
Angel Reese gets fans hyped over tall girl fashion
ALTA Clothing's chic tall-girl pieces not only earned Angel Reese's approval but also seem to have garnered favor among her fans.
"'ain't never had no pants do that' byeeee," one fan joked about Reese's excitement in the video.
"Oh the blue ate down boot," another fan adored.
"I got to shop I'm 5"10 an baby i be struggling finding tall girl friendly stuff," one fan said.
"DO MORE HAULS FOR THE TALL SISTAS," another asked.
Back on the basketball court on Thursday against Texas A&M, will Reese show up on the hardwood in her new ALTA clothing?
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@angelreese10