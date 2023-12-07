Angel Reese unveils thrilling new update for fans and brands!

National basketball champion Angel Reese dropped a major announcement revealing her new PO Box and challenging fans to send her their merchandise for review!

By Paris McGee Jr.

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Angel Reese fans wanted it, and now the NCAA hooper is delivering!

Angel Reese fans wanted it, and now the NCAA hooper is delivering an exciting surprise announcement that's got her fans are freaking out!
Angel Reese fans wanted it, and now the NCAA hooper is delivering an exciting surprise announcement that's got her fans are freaking out!  © Ron Jenkins/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP

The national basketball champion recently dropped a major announcement on TikTok revealing her brand new PO Box.

Reese also updated her Instagram bio to include the new PO Box for fan mail.

Known for her one-of-a-kind and out-of-this-world fashion sense, Reese has thrown down the challenge to her fans, inviting them to send her their merchandise and beauty accessories for the ESPY Breakout Athlete of the Year to represent and review!

Olivia Dunne stuns in Forbes 30 Under 30 photoshoot
Olivia Dunne Olivia Dunne stuns in Forbes 30 Under 30 photoshoot

It's a unique opportunity for fans to get involved and share their custom creations with the basketball sensation.

TikTok fans showered Reese with supportive comments, eagerly requesting the hooper diva's clothing sizes and expressing their enthusiasm for the idea!

National basketball champion Angel Reese dropped a major announcement revealing her new PO Box and challenging fans to send their merchandise for review.
National basketball champion Angel Reese dropped a major announcement revealing her new PO Box and challenging fans to send their merchandise for review.  © Screenshot/TikTok/@angelreese10

After making a star appearance back on the court following a mysterious 4-game absence, Angel Reese is set to suit up again on Sunday against Louisiana-Lafayette at 3:00 PM ET.

Cover photo: Ron Jenkins/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP

More on Angel Reese: