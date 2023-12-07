Angel Reese unveils thrilling new update for fans and brands!
Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Angel Reese fans wanted it, and now the NCAA hooper is delivering!
The national basketball champion recently dropped a major announcement on TikTok revealing her brand new PO Box.
Reese also updated her Instagram bio to include the new PO Box for fan mail.
Known for her one-of-a-kind and out-of-this-world fashion sense, Reese has thrown down the challenge to her fans, inviting them to send her their merchandise and beauty accessories for the ESPY Breakout Athlete of the Year to represent and review!
It's a unique opportunity for fans to get involved and share their custom creations with the basketball sensation.
TikTok fans showered Reese with supportive comments, eagerly requesting the hooper diva's clothing sizes and expressing their enthusiasm for the idea!
After making a star appearance back on the court following a mysterious 4-game absence, Angel Reese is set to suit up again on Sunday against Louisiana-Lafayette at 3:00 PM ET.
Cover photo: Ron Jenkins/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP