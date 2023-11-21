What's happening with Angel Reese? LSU basketball star misses second-straight game
Baton Rouge, Louisiana - In LSU basketball's resounding 106-47 victory over Texas Southern on Monday, Angel Reese, the team's star forward, was notably absent for the second consecutive game, heightening rumors and speculation.
The situation has intensified after she was benched in the second half of last Tuesday's match against Kent State, with Coach Kim Mulkey attributing the decision to a coaching call.
Adding to the intrigue, Reese did not participate in Friday's game against SE Louisiana. Mulkey has opted to stay quiet regarding the reasons for her absence.
Despite LSU's continued success on the court, questions linger about the undisclosed circumstances surrounding Reese's absense and non-participation. It remains a puzzle for fans and has prompted curiosity about the details Coach Mulkey has chosen to keep under wraps.
When asked about Reese's absence on Monday night, Mulkey once again reiterated her vague response from Friday night's post-game conference, saying, "Angel was not in uniform tonight. Angel is a part of this basketball team, and Angel will be back sooner than later.
Is Angel Reese's absence related to academic issues?
Amidst uncertainty surrounding Angel Reese's prolonged absence from the court, speculation is rife among fans that academic issues may be at the heart of the matter.
The idea has been floated within the college basketball community and fueled by comments from a parent of a fellow LSU player. The parent claimed on Instagram that Reese is allegedly sporting a GPA of "2.0 or less."
While Reese has refrained from directly addressing the situation publicly, she has posted on IG about keeping a positive outlook and took to Twitter on Sunday to urge fans, "Please don’t believe everything you read."
The cryptic message adds another layer of intrigue to the ongoing mystery surrounding her extended break from the game.
It's unknown whether Reese is going to the Cayman Islands, where LSU is set to play Niagara on Friday and Virginia on Saturday.
Cover photo: Ethan Miller / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP