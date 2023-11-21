What's happening with Angel Reese? LSU basketball star misses second-straight game

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - In LSU basketball's resounding 106-47 victory over Texas Southern on Monday, Angel Reese , the team's star forward, was notably absent for the second consecutive game, heightening rumors and speculation.

The situation has intensified after she was benched in the second half of last Tuesday's match against Kent State, with Coach Kim Mulkey attributing the decision to a coaching call.



Adding to the intrigue, Reese did not participate in Friday's game against SE Louisiana. Mulkey has opted to stay quiet regarding the reasons for her absence.

Despite LSU's continued success on the court, questions linger about the undisclosed circumstances surrounding Reese's absense and non-participation. It remains a puzzle for fans and has prompted curiosity about the details Coach Mulkey has chosen to keep under wraps.

When asked about Reese's absence on Monday night, Mulkey once again reiterated her vague response from Friday night's post-game conference, saying, "Angel was not in uniform tonight. Angel is a part of this basketball team, and Angel will be back sooner than later.