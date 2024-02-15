Angel Reese wows as latest cover girl for Women's Health magazine!
Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Angel Reese has been crowned the spring face of Women's Health magazine!
In an exciting announcement on Thursday, Reese revealed that she will grace the cover of the esteemed fitness magazine for its March/April issue.
"4th magazine COVER at 21??!! WOW I'm so BLESSED! Thank you @womenshealthmag for this AMAZING shoot & allowing me to share my story! MORE TO COME!!" the LSU star said in a heartfelt message on Instagram.
Since bringing home LSU's first-ever women's basketball national title last April, Reese has been on a whirlwind of success, earning the ESPY Breakthrough Athlete of the Year award, lucrative NIL deals like Reebok, and gracing several magazine covers, including a historic debut in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.
The record-breaking hooper has skyrocketed to fame, outshining even WNBA players in terms of bankable star power.
Angel Reese stuns fans with new magazine cover
Reese dazzled fans with her latest cover, sparking an outpouring of praise in hundreds of comments!
"I am getting my copy today. Such an inspiration ! Keep rising Angel." one fan wrote.
"A beauty inside and out!!" another added.
Fans can pick up their own copy of Reese's latest Women's Health Magazine cover on February 20.
Cover photo: IMAGO / USA TODAY Network