Angel Reese wows as latest cover girl for Women's Health magazine!

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Angel Reese has been crowned the spring face of Women's Health magazine!

In an exciting Instagram post, Angel Reese announced that she will grace the cover of the March/April 2024 issue of Women's Health magazine. © IMAGO / USA TODAY Network

In an exciting announcement on Thursday, Reese revealed that she will grace the cover of the esteemed fitness magazine for its March/April issue.

"4th magazine COVER at 21??!! WOW I'm so BLESSED! Thank you @womenshealthmag for this AMAZING shoot & allowing me to share my story! MORE TO COME!!" the LSU star said in a heartfelt message on Instagram.

Since bringing home LSU's first-ever women's basketball national title last April, Reese has been on a whirlwind of success, earning the ESPY Breakthrough Athlete of the Year award, lucrative NIL deals like Reebok, and gracing several magazine covers, including a historic debut in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

The record-breaking hooper has skyrocketed to fame, outshining even WNBA players in terms of bankable star power.

