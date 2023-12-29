Angel Reese's NYC adventure sparks fan frenzy with Big Apple photo dump!

New York, New York - From courtside chic to city lights, Angel Reese and her boo Cam'Ron Fletcher sleighed their Big Apple adventure!

Angel Reese and her boo Cam'Ron Fletcher took a quick trip to the Big Apple, turning heads and having some fun. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Angelreese10

During the Christmas winter break, Angel Reese and her boyfriend Cam'Ron Fletcher took a whirlwind trip to New York City, turning heads and having some fun.

Angel shared the highlights of her city escapade on Instagram, treating fans to a viral photo dump that had everyone buzzing.

The LSU basketball star wowed her followers with a series of posts showing off her impeccable style, rocking a fresh look with wavy hair accented by a trendy blonde streak.

Whether she was cheering courtside at a Knicks game, capturing hotel mirror selfies, or striking a pose on the streets of Manhattan, the athlete's New York adventure seemed to be nothing short of unforgettable.