Angel Reese's NYC adventure sparks fan frenzy with Big Apple photo dump!
New York, New York - From courtside chic to city lights, Angel Reese and her boo Cam'Ron Fletcher sleighed their Big Apple adventure!
During the Christmas winter break, Angel Reese and her boyfriend Cam'Ron Fletcher took a whirlwind trip to New York City, turning heads and having some fun.
Angel shared the highlights of her city escapade on Instagram, treating fans to a viral photo dump that had everyone buzzing.
The LSU basketball star wowed her followers with a series of posts showing off her impeccable style, rocking a fresh look with wavy hair accented by a trendy blonde streak.
Whether she was cheering courtside at a Knicks game, capturing hotel mirror selfies, or striking a pose on the streets of Manhattan, the athlete's New York adventure seemed to be nothing short of unforgettable.
Fans react to Angel Reese's New York City photo dump
Fans went wild over Angel Reese's latest post, where her new hairstyle and boyfriend Cam'Ron stole the show. The latest post racked up over 300,000 likes and hundreds of comments.
"Obsessed w y’all and THIS HAIRRRR," one fan wrote.
"I’m lovin this hair on you," another fan raved.
"They both complement each other well," another added.
Taking to the court one last time before the year ends, Angel Reese's vacation has come to an end, as LSU hoops will suit up against Northwestern State on Friday at 8 PM ET.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Angelreese10