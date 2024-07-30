Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's son Pax rushed to the hospital with head injury after car accident

Los Angeles, California - Angelina Jolie had a scary moment when her 20-year-old son Pax Jolie-Pitt crashed his e-bike into a car and had to be rushed to the hospital.

Pax Jolie-Pitt (r.) had a crash with his e-bike on Monday, after which the 20-year-old had to go to the hospital. © Emma McIntyre/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP

The son of former It Couple Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt was riding an e-bike on the streets of LA Monday afternoon when the accident occurred.

During rush hour, Pax was reportedly approaching a red light when the 20-year-old suddenly rammed into the back of a stopping car.

Pax has often been spotted on his bike without a helmet in the past, including during his accident.

According to eyewitnesses, the driver of the car that hit him immediately checked on the young man and asked about his injuries.

When the police and ambulance arrived at the scene of the accident, the celebrities' son is said to have complained of hip pain and also suffered a head injury.