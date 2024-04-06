Angelina Jolie makes shocking claim about Brad Pitt's abuse amid lawsuit

Los Angeles, California - Amid the exes' ongoing legal battle over their Château Miraval vineyard, new details about the alleged abuse Brad Pitt inflicted on Angelina Jolie during their marriage have come to light.

Angelina Jolie (l.) has alleged that her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, physically abused her before the 2016 plane incident that led to the end of their marriage. © KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

As reported by PEOPLE, Pitt allegedly "physically abused" Jolie long before the 2016 plane incident, the 48-year-old has claimed via her lawyers in the new legal filings.

"While Pitt's history of physical abuse of Jolie started well before the family's September 2016 plane trip from France to Los Angeles, this flight marked the first time he turned his physical abuse on the children as well," the documents said. "Jolie then immediately left him."

At the time, Pitt is said to have thrown a tantrum on board the private jet, during which he grabbed his then-wife by the head, shook her, and repeatedly hit the ceiling of the plane with his fist.

He was allegedly not happy with the upbringing of their children and snapped as a result.

However, child welfare officers and the police ruled out any threat to their children, and despite the incident, a judge ruled in favor of shared custody.