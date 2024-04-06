Angelina Jolie makes shocking claim about Brad Pitt's abuse amid lawsuit
Los Angeles, California - Amid the exes' ongoing legal battle over their Château Miraval vineyard, new details about the alleged abuse Brad Pitt inflicted on Angelina Jolie during their marriage have come to light.
As reported by PEOPLE, Pitt allegedly "physically abused" Jolie long before the 2016 plane incident, the 48-year-old has claimed via her lawyers in the new legal filings.
"While Pitt's history of physical abuse of Jolie started well before the family's September 2016 plane trip from France to Los Angeles, this flight marked the first time he turned his physical abuse on the children as well," the documents said. "Jolie then immediately left him."
At the time, Pitt is said to have thrown a tantrum on board the private jet, during which he grabbed his then-wife by the head, shook her, and repeatedly hit the ceiling of the plane with his fist.
He was allegedly not happy with the upbringing of their children and snapped as a result.
However, child welfare officers and the police ruled out any threat to their children, and despite the incident, a judge ruled in favor of shared custody.
Angelina Jolie says Brad Pitt's abuse began before 2016 plane incident
The fact that Jolie is now claiming that the abuse began long before the publicized plane incident is a "typical pattern of behavior," a close friend of Pitt told the outlet.
"Whenever there is a decision that goes against the other side, they consistently choose to introduce misleading, inaccurate, and/or irrelevant information as a distraction," the source claimed.
Jolie reportedly even has evidence of the physical abuse she would use to pressure Pitt, so there is said to be a non-disclosure agreement in place.
However, the 60-year-old is said to be unconcerned by this.
Cover photo: KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP