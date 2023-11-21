Brad Pitt's son calls him a "f**king awful human being" in resurfaced post
Los Angeles, California - Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's son, Pax, apparently blasted the Oscar winner on Father's Day 2020 in a shocking resurfaced post.
On Monday, The Daily Mail dredged up an old Father's Day tribute — or roast — from the then-16-year-old adopted son of the exes.
Per the outlet, Pax shared the explosive post via his private account, writing, "Happy Father's Day to this world class a–hole!! You time and time again prove yourself to be a terrible and despicable person."
"You have no consideration or empathy toward your 4 youngest children who tremble in fear when in your presence."
Pax wrote further, "You have made the lives of those closest to me a constant hell, adding, "You may tell yourself and the world whatever you want, but the truth will come to light someday."
"So, Happy Father's Day, you f**king awful human being!!!"
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's children distance themselves from their father
The Babylon actor has not been seen publicly with his six children amid his brutal divorce and custody battle with Angelina.
Brad was hit with abuse claims from his ex, who also alleged his violent outburst during a September 2016 flight is led what to their split.
Last week, Angelina brought Pax and her other son, Maddox, to celebrate daughter Zahara's induction into the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority at Spelman College, where Zahara notably dropped "Pitt" from her last name for the ceremony's introductions.
Cover photo: Collage: JC OLIVERA & RUDY CAREZZEVOLI / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP