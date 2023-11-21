Brad Pitt's son calls him a "f**king awful human being" in resurfaced post

Los Angeles, California - Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie 's son, Pax, apparently blasted the Oscar winner on Father's Day 2020 in a shocking resurfaced post.

Brad Pitt was apparently blasted by his adopted son Pax (l) in an old Father Day's post from 2020. © Collage: JC OLIVERA & RUDY CAREZZEVOLI / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On Monday, The Daily Mail dredged up an old Father's Day tribute — or roast — from the then-16-year-old adopted son of the exes.

Per the outlet, Pax shared the explosive post via his private account, writing, "Happy Father's Day to this world class a–hole!! You time and time again prove yourself to be a terrible and despicable person."

"You have no consideration or empathy toward your 4 youngest children who tremble in fear when in your presence."

Pax wrote further, "You have made the lives of those closest to me a constant hell, adding, "You may tell yourself and the world whatever you want, but the truth will come to light someday."

"So, Happy Father's Day, you f**king awful human being!!!"