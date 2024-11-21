Is Angelina Jolie using son Knox to spite ex-husband Brad Pitt?

Los Angeles, California - Brad Pitt has reportedly accused Angelina Jolie of using their son Knox against him!

Brad Pitt (l.) has hit Angelina Jolie with new accusations after her appearance at the Governor's Awards with their son Knox (r.). © Collage: MARCO BERTORELLO & JON KOPALOFF / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On Sunday, the Maleficent star pulled up to the 2024 Governor's Awards with her son, Knox Jolie-Pitt, in a luxurious cream and gold gown, while her date looked dashing in a simple tuxedo.

Yet, Brad apparently saw the mother-son date night as a manipulative move by his ex-wife, who he alleges wants to "push his buttons."

An insider tattled to Page Six on Wednesday that the Troy star "finds it a bit coincidental that a judge signed off on the Château Miraval trial just days before Knox joined Angelina at the Governors Awards. So he really questions her motive for bringing Knox."

Brad's small win comes amid the exes' lengthy battle over the French winery, yet another source argued that Knox made the decision to join his mom on his own.