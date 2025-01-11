Prince Harry and Meghan Markle lend a hand to Los Angeles fire victims with volunteer visit

Los Angeles, California - As devastating wildfires continue to rage in Los Angeles, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have stepped up to help those affected.

The couple, who live around 90 miles north of the city, visited the aid organization World Central Kitchen on Friday to distribute food and supplies to the victims of the fires.

According to People, the royals also donated urgently needed relief supplies and got in contact with families who were badly affected by the fires.

Thanks to their joint Archewell Foundation, the couple was also able to make a financial donation.

They plan to actively support the reconstruction efforts in the affected areas during future visits.

Harry and Meghan also worked with Airbnb and another relief organization to provide emergency shelter and other supplies for the evacuees as quickly as possible.

Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo praised the Sussexes, telling FOX11, "It's great people, great personalities and great heart for them to come out here and meet with the first responders, meet with the people who were affected."