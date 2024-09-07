Anna Soroken causes a commotion after being announced as Dancing with the Stars contestant

New York, New York - Despite her sordid past, the makers of Dancing with the Stars have now announced that 33-year-old convicted scammer Anna Sorokin (aka Anna Delvey) will be taking to the dance floor in the 33rd season of the TV show Dancing with the Stars.

Anna Sorokin – aka Anna Delvey – is to take part in the 33rd season of Dancing with the Stars – potentially with an ankle bracelet! © John Carucci/ap/AP

At first glance, this 33-year-old blonde looks like a normal TV show contestant: she's beautiful and well-known all over the world.

But anyone who knows Anna Sorokin also knows that she's a convicted fraudster.

Nevertheless, she's now set to compete on Dancing with the Stars – potentially with an ankle bracelet!

Her participation was first announced on Wednesday on the TV show Good Morning America and has been making a buzz ever since.



On Instagram, her future dance partner Ezra Sosa (23) is already looking forward to hitting the dance floor with someone "who knows how to keep everyone on their toes."

He joked that the dance team is "ready to hustle our way to the top – just without the wire transfers this time."

Sorokin will be competing against celebrities such as actor Tori Spelling (51), model Brooks Nader (27), and football player Danny Amendola (38).