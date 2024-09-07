Anna Soroken causes a commotion after being announced as Dancing with the Stars contestant
New York, New York - Despite her sordid past, the makers of Dancing with the Stars have now announced that 33-year-old convicted scammer Anna Sorokin (aka Anna Delvey) will be taking to the dance floor in the 33rd season of the TV show Dancing with the Stars.
At first glance, this 33-year-old blonde looks like a normal TV show contestant: she's beautiful and well-known all over the world.
But anyone who knows Anna Sorokin also knows that she's a convicted fraudster.
Nevertheless, she's now set to compete on Dancing with the Stars – potentially with an ankle bracelet!
Her participation was first announced on Wednesday on the TV show Good Morning America and has been making a buzz ever since.
On Instagram, her future dance partner Ezra Sosa (23) is already looking forward to hitting the dance floor with someone "who knows how to keep everyone on their toes."
He joked that the dance team is "ready to hustle our way to the top – just without the wire transfers this time."
Sorokin will be competing against celebrities such as actor Tori Spelling (51), model Brooks Nader (27), and football player Danny Amendola (38).
Anna Sorokin aka Anna Delvey was convicted and imprisoned for grand larceny in 2019
Everyone knows her story, at least since her life was made into a Netflix movie in 2022.
Anna Sorokin had successfully posed as Anna Delvey – a rich heiress from Germany – for years, deceiving many people, hotels, banks, and companies.
In 2017, her web of lies finally collapsed and the Russian-born woman, who grew up in Germany, was arrested.
Two years later, the impostor was found guilty and ended up in prison.
Shortly after her release in 2021, the handcuffs came out again.
This time the accusation was that Anna had not complied with the restrictions on her visa; she has been fighting deportation since.
The 33-year-old has been under house arrest for some time now and has had to wear an ankle bracelet since October 2022.
While the ankle cuff may be a little uncomfortable when dancing, it remains unclear how she even intends to take part in the filming of the dance show when she is currently under house arrest.
After all, the competition is filmed in California, but her apartment is in New York.
When the 33rd season starts on ABC, we will be able to see how Dancing with the Stars will make the difficult feat happen.
Cover photo: John Carucci/ap/AP