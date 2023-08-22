Arch Manning drops epic collector trading cards amid impressive NIL rise

Austin, Texas - Back with another exciting treat for fans, Arch Manning is delivering yet another big surprise in the world of trading cards!

Following his debut NIL trading card for $102,500, Arch Manning is now featured in seven new cards by Panini America ahead of the college football season. © Collage: TIM WARNER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & Screenshot/Twitter/SCCTradingCards

Last month, Texas freshman quarterback Arch Manning auctioned off his first NIL trading card last month for a historic $102,500.

Now, the Longhorn passer is back with Panini America releasing seven new trading cards ahead of the start of college football season on Saturday.

Manning's diverse range of trading cards offers a purchasing opportunity for collectors of every trading card type.

As expected, the Arch Manning Prizm Gold, Burnt Orange Cracked Ice, and Prizm Silver cards have all sold out since becoming available on Monday. Only the Arch Manning Throwback Prizm Base card remains available at $15.

The grandson of Archie, son of Cooper, and nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning has accumulated an astounding $2.9 million NIL Valuation per On3.

Manning ranks No. 3 in all college athletes around the country, and No.1 in college football.