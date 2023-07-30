Arch Manning smashes huge record with first NIL deal

Austin, Texas - Undoubtedly, Arch Manning is proving why he is the King of NIL.

Arch Manning makes history after his one-of-a-kind trading card sold for a jaw-dropping $102,500 – the largest winning bid ever at a Panini auction. © Collage: TIM WARNER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Early last week, the Texas freshman quarterback scored big with his first major NIL deal from Panini America.



And here's the kicker – Manning's deal unleashed a mind-blowing 1 of 1 black Prizm autographed card.

Another card of this type will never exist. Talk about rare!

In historic fashion, the unique trading card hit the auction block and after 36 bids, sold for a jaw-dropping $102,500 – the largest winning bid ever at a Panini auction, per OutKick.

Regardless of the winning bid, Manning will not receive a penny.

All proceeds will go to St. David’s Foundation, one of the largest health foundations in the nation, which supports a five-county area surrounding Austin.

"I'm really thankful for Panini, for this opportunity," Manning said about having his first trading card. "I'm blessed to be in this position to have my own trading card along with the rest of my family."