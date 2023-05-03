Arch manning loses top NIL spot to Heisman winner Caleb Williams

Austin, Texas - Will Arch Manning ' s NIL value steadily decline until he becomes a starter for the Texas Longhorns?

Since Arch Manning won't accept any NIL deals until he becomes starter, the Texas freshman's NIL value has dropped immensely! © TOM PENNINGTON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Last week, Texas' beloved freshman quarterback Arch Manning sent shockwaves through the college football world when head coach Steve Sarkisian revealed that he isn't allowed to accept NIL money until he becomes the team's starter.

This is due to a rule given to Manning by his family, more specifically by his grandfather and NFL legend, Archie Manning.

And since the news broke, Manning's NIL value has dropped immensely!

In March, Arch made headlines for putting up huge numbers in NIL deals.

Valued at a whopping $3.7 million, Manning led all college football players as the top NIL earner, and second-highest overall behind LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne.

Now, however, Manning's NIL net worth has dropped by $1.6 million, and now stands at $2.1 million.

The Longhorn passer has also dropped in the rankings, and is now the third-highest paid college athlete and second-highest paid football player.

Manning's NIL value is expected to steadily decline as he will have to waive offers and deals until he becomes the quarterback starter for Texas football.