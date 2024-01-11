Arch Manning rumors ignite amid Quinn Ewers' Texas football announcement

Austin, Texas - Here we go again with the Arch Manning transfer rumors !

Despite Manning reassuring the college football world that he intends to stay at Texas, fans couldn't help but to react to Quinn Ewers' return announcement with transfer rumors.

As Ewers took to social media on Thursday to show off his return to the Longhorns for next season, fans shared hilarious reactions, with Manning bearing the brunt of the heat.

In one viral tweet, a fan used a video of The View's Whoopi Goldberg saying, "You go get a damn job!" to joke about Manning's reaction when he heard of Ewers returning.

In another post, a fan used a viral meme of a guy punching a computer screen, captioned, "Arch manning checking twitter right now seeing Quinn ewers announce he’s coming back for another year at Texas."

Despite Eli and Peyton's nephew being on track to start as a Texas backup next season, fans are still struggling to contain their excitement, eagerly awaiting the moment when he takes charge on the field as a starter.