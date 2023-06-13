Arch Manning shows improvement while training with quarterback coach

Dallas, Texas - Arch Manning may not be a starting quarterback for Texas come September, but that won't stop his hard work ahead of his highly-anticipated freshman college football season!

Arch Manning is busy improving his skills ahead of his highly-anticipated freshman season with Texas football. © Screenshot / Twitter / InsideTexas

The Texas freshman quarterback is now training with the prominent development company QB Country in the Dallas-Fort Wayne area.

Manning first got a taste of training with QB Country last month when the young passer went back to New Orleans for his graduation.

Then, Manning drove to North Alabama to train under renowned quarterback trainer David Morris, founder of QB Country, and Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills.

Following those training sessions, it now seems that Manning wants more!

Back on campus, Arch is training with the company again in the Dallas area.

QB Country released a short clip of Manning's training that gave Longhorns fans a taste of their future, and fans are raving over Arch's improvement in his release and footwork.