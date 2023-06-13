Arch Manning shows improvement while training with quarterback coach
Dallas, Texas - Arch Manning may not be a starting quarterback for Texas come September, but that won't stop his hard work ahead of his highly-anticipated freshman college football season!
The Texas freshman quarterback is now training with the prominent development company QB Country in the Dallas-Fort Wayne area.
Manning first got a taste of training with QB Country last month when the young passer went back to New Orleans for his graduation.
Then, Manning drove to North Alabama to train under renowned quarterback trainer David Morris, founder of QB Country, and Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills.
Following those training sessions, it now seems that Manning wants more!
Back on campus, Arch is training with the company again in the Dallas area.
QB Country released a short clip of Manning's training that gave Longhorns fans a taste of their future, and fans are raving over Arch's improvement in his release and footwork.
Fans react to Arch Manning's QB Country training
Arch Manning has a cannon of an arm, just like his Super Bowl-winning uncles Peyton and Eli.
Over the internet, fans couldn't help but notice his improved skills so far.
"Arch looks phenomenal," one fan tweeted.
"He looks much bigger that I thought he was, especially the legs. Need them for a great foundation and to out run defenders," another fan noted.
"That Arch vs Maalik QB battle is going to be the most talked about topic all summer 24," another raved.
"Okay, imma need Quinn to have Arch's footwork this season," another fan complimented.
Next week, Arch Manning is set to headline the Manning Passing Academy as a counselor along with other prominent college football quarterbacks.
Cover photo: Screenshot / Twitter / InsideTexas