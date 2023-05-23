Arch Manning gets real about first semester with Texas Longhorns football

Austin, Texas - Arch Manning ’s first semester at the University of Texas-Austin is in the books!

Arch Manning reflected on his first semester at Texas during a trip back to New Orleans for his graduation ceremony at Newman High School. © Collage: Tim Warner / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot / Instagram / qbcountry

The country’s No. 1 recruit in the 2024 college football class will soon begin the second semester of his freshman year – while the majority of his recruiting class will just begin their first semester in August.

Meanwhile, the player tapped as the future of Texas football is working relentlessly to get better and learn from his mistakes.

The nephew of NFL greats Payton and Eli Manning recently went back to New Orleans for his graduation ceremony at Newman High School, where he reflected on his time at Texas so far.

"There's definitely some days where you think you belong and some days where you’re like, 'Wow, this is pretty tough.' So you kind of have to stick to the process and try to get better each day," Manning told Fox8 in New Orleans.

"It was definitely a little bit of an adjustment, coming from a 2-A private school to the University of Texas. But I’ve enjoyed it so far. It’s been a great experience. Everyone has been super welcoming in Austin. Everyone is super nice."

Manning's hype was put in check after a rough performance in his first Texas spring game. Head coach Steve Sarkisian repeatedly reminded fans that the quarterback is only 18-years-old, and should technically still be in high school.