Starry Halloween: Kendall Jenner, Justin Beiber, Billie Eilish, Megan Fox, MGK party on down

Los Angeles, California – The stars tore it up this Halloweekend, as the first shots of the hottest celebs dressed up to get down have flooded the internet.

(From l to r) Justin Bieber, Kendall Jenner, and Megan Kelly and Machine Gun Kelly all partied in Los Angeles in costume over Halloween weekend. © Collage: MATT WINKELMEYER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & instagram/kendalljenner

Halloween is not even here yet, but LA was on fire this weekend with star-studded parties to mark spooky season.

Kendall Jenner hosted a Halloween bash at Chateau Marmont which was attended by a slew of stars, according to reports. They included Billie Eilish as a cowgirl, Lizzo as Tina Turner, and Channing Tatum and his girlfriend Zoë Kravitz as a baby and Stephen King's Carrie. Sabrina Carpenter, Dixie and Charli D'Amelio and her boo Landon Barker were also in the house.

Jenner kept the fun going on Instagram on Sunday, taking a page from her sister Kim Kardashian's book and posing in a curly blonde wig as Marilyn Monroe.

"Happy birthday mister president," she wrote.

Meanwhile, Casamigos Tequila threw its annual Halloween party in Beverly Hills on Friday night, which was attended by Justin Bieber – all smiles in a scuba diver lewk - and Paris Hilton as Britney Spears' Toxic flight attendant outfit.

Meghan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly showed their united front as a couple after a rocky patch, arriving at the party on Friday in a Kill Bill costume, and at Vas Morgan and Michael Braun's Halloween party on Saturday.

Check out more Halloween fun from the stars below!