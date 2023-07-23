Is Kanye West jealous over Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady chatter?

Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady were recently spotted together at a party. But is her ex-husband Kanye "Ye" West in a huff over their dating rumors?

By Lena Grotticelli, Franka Wolf

Los Angeles, California - As two of the hottest and most successful singles on the market at the moment, Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady have been sparking some serious love chatter. But is Kim's ex hubby Kanye "Ye" West in a huff over the hubbub?



Kanye "Ye" West (inset) is apparently not happy about the rumors of a relationship between his ex-wife Kim Kardashian (r.) and NFL star Tom Brady (l.). © Collage: EMMANUEL DUNAND / AFP, & JASON DAVIS, MEGAN BRIGGS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP For weeks now, rumors have been heading up about a fling between NFL legend Tom Brady and reality TV queen Kim Kardashian. First, Kim bought a luxurious vacation home in the Bahamas, right next to the chic villa of the ex-husband of supermodel Gisele Bündche. Tom gave her advice on the purchase. Earlier this month, the two stars were said to have gotten closer and were "super flirty" at an extravagant fourth of July party on Long Island, despite the host of the party, billionaire Michael Rubin, saying "they are just friends." Harry Styles How to stream the final Harry Styles Love on Tour shows Yet now, a source has spilled that Kanye is still not happy about the idea.

Are Tom Brady and Emily Ratajkowski a new couple alert?

Tom Brady is said to also have gotten close to model Emily Ratajkowski at the Hamptons white party. © JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP A source told ET that Kayne "has been jealous over the reports about Kim and Tom." The idea of Ye being bothered by Kim's dating life is not so far-fetched, as he went on multiple online rampages and issued threats against Kim's most recent ex, Pete Davidson. Meanwhile, the insider also spilled the QB's ex Gisele "is taking everything with a grain of salt" regarding Tom's love life after their divorce. Celebrities Margot Robbie's feet: The Barbie star spills on the "weird" obsession Kim isn't the only one the 45-year-old athlete is said to have been flirting with at the Hamptons party. Tom also sparked rumors with another star: model Emily Ratajkowski. A source revealed to the Daily Mail the two were getting cozy and "together most of the night" at the Long Island soirée. "They didn't go out together, but if he got close to anyone, it was her," the insider spilled, further dispelling chatter over him and Kim. Ratajkowski split from her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard last year and caused a stir in the spring after a wild smooch with singer Harry Styles.