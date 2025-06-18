Ariana Grande announces death of her beloved "Nonna" Marjorie

Los Angeles, California - Ariana Grande is mourning the death of her beloved grandmother, Marjorie.

Ariana Grande's family revealed on Tuesday. that her beloved grandmother Marjorie (l.) has died at the age of 99. © THEO WARGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

"We are devastated to share that the beloved matriarch of our family has passed away," the Grande family said in a statement, which the 31-year-old pop star shared via her Instagram story on Tuesday.

The family revealed that Marjorie – affectionately referred to as "Nonna" by Ariana – died "peacefully" at her home and was surrounded by her loved ones in the final weeks of her life.

"We thank you for your love, support, and for respecting our privacy as we grieve and celebrate her beautiful extraordinary life," the Grandes added.

Marjorie Grande was 99 years old.

"Nonna" shared a close bond with her superstar granddaughter, and Ariana even immortalized Marjorie's voice on her latest album, Eternal Sunshine.

The record's closing track, Ordinary Things, includes Nonna as a featured artist, with her advice to Ariana making up the final moments of the song.

The Wicked star also famously welcomed Marjorie, as well as her mom Joan, on stage for her 2018 MTV Video Music Awards performance of God is a Woman.