Ariana Grande's Nonna makes music history with eternal sunshine
New York, New York - Ariana Grande's grandmother has officially become the oldest living person to grace the Billboard Hot 100 chart with her feature on a track on the singer's new album.
Ariana's latest album, eternal sunshine, is making music history!
As reported by Billboard on Monday, Ari's 98-year-old grandmother, Marjorie Grande, whom the 30-year-old artist lovingly refers to as Nonna, has become the senior-most artist to make the chart with her feature on the closing song, ordinary things.
The track debuted at No. 55 on the Billboard 100 chart after its release, with the album topping the Hot 200.
Nonna's milestone achievement surpasses the late Fred Stobaugh, who held the record at 96 years old with the song Oh Sweet Lorraine in 2013.
She concludes the track with heartfelt reflections on her late husband, Frank.
"And as I told her, never go to bed without kissin' goodnight. That's the worst thing to do, don't ever, ever do that," Nonna states at the end.
It concludes, "And if you can't, and if you don't feel comfortable doing it, You're in the wrong place, get out."
Has Nonna been featured on any other Ariana Grande tracks?
Ariana has often cherished moments shared with loved ones, especially Nonna.
In a recent interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, Ari shared her admiration for her grandmother's wisdom and humor.
"I always record my Nonna, because you never know what she's going to say."
However, hearing her voice in Ariana's music isn't a new thing.Fans may recall hearing her on tracks like Daydreamin' from the yes, and? singer's debut album Yours Truly in 2013, and bloodline from Ari's Thank U, Next album in 2019.
"Age is no limit to talent and inspiration," one fan wrote on X.
Let's hear it for Nonna!
Cover photo: Collage: Michael loccisano / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@arianagrande