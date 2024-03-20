Ariana Grande's Nonna makes music history with eternal sunshine

New York, New York - Ariana Grande 's grandmother has officially become the oldest living person to grace the Billboard Hot 100 chart with her feature on a track on the singer's new album .

Ariana Grande's (c.) Nonna made Billboard history on the singer's latest album, eternal sunshine. © Collage: Michael loccisano / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@arianagrande

Ariana's latest album, eternal sunshine, is making music history!

As reported by Billboard on Monday, Ari's 98-year-old grandmother, Marjorie Grande, whom the 30-year-old artist lovingly refers to as Nonna, has become the senior-most artist to make the chart with her feature on the closing song, ordinary things.

The track debuted at No. 55 on the Billboard 100 chart after its release, with the album topping the Hot 200.

Nonna's milestone achievement surpasses the late Fred Stobaugh, who held the record at 96 years old with the song Oh Sweet Lorraine in 2013.

She concludes the track with heartfelt reflections on her late husband, Frank.

"And as I told her, never go to bed without kissin' goodnight. That's the worst thing to do, don't ever, ever do that," Nonna states at the end.

It concludes, "And if you can't, and if you don't feel comfortable doing it, You're in the wrong place, get out."