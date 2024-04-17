Ariana Grande shares moving tribute to Nonna for making music history

New York, New York - Ariana Grande 's grandmother, Marjorie Grande, has become the oldest living person to ever appear on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and the pop icon marked the occasion with a moving social media tribute.

Ariana Grande's (r.) grandmother, Nonna, made history as the oldest person to appear on the Billboard Hot 100 charts. © Collage: VALERIE MACON / AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@arianagrande

On Tuesday, the 30-year-old yes, and? artist took to Instagram to celebrate her Nonna's achievement.

"celebrating the one and only, most beautiful Nonna," Ari captioned her new post, which featured her grandmother holding up a plaque highlighting the achievement.

On the bottom of the plaque, seemingly made by Ariana, reads the words: "certified with love," which fans adored.

This impressive feat came after the 98-year-old's appearance on the closing track of Ariana's latest album, eternal sunshine.

The song, titled ordinary things, debuted at No. 55, placing Nonna right in the record books. Previously, the record was held by Fred Stobaugh, who was 96 when his song Oh Sweet Lorraine charted in 2013.

"nonna world tour when," one of Ari's fans commented on the post.

Another wrote, "congrats to this talented family! the next step is a live performance together."