Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo tease "thrillifying" live Wicked event!

New York, New York - Ariana Grande is hopping back into her pink bubble, and Cynthia Erivo is ready to mount her broomstick for NBC's Wicked live musical special, hitting screens later this year!

Ariana Grande (r.) and Cynthia Erivo are set to perform in NBC's live Wicked musical special later this year! © Collage: IMAGO / Newscom World & LISA O'CONNOR / AFP

Ariana and Cynthia, co-stars of the hit Wicked movie, are bringing its iconic songs to life in a one-night-only event at Los Angeles' Peacock Theater, per Variety.

The duo will perform showstoppers from the first film, including a possible sneak peek of songs from the sequel, Wicked: For Good, set to drop on November 21.

Director Jon M. Chu spilled the tea at NBCUniversal's upfront, promising "thrillifying" performances and surprise guests.

He also served some Oz-style shade, warning fans to keep phones away during a Wicked: For Good trailer peek at the event.

"If you even reach for them, just know we've got fly monkeys staged all around the theater, and they take security very seriously," he said to the crowd.

"Believe me, you do not want to tangle with them."