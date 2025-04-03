Ariana Grande shines at CinemaCon with major tease of Wicked sequel!
Las Vegas, Nevada - Pop icon Ariana Grande took center stage at CinemaCon 2025, where she and co-star Cynthia Erivo revealed a jaw-dropping teaser for their highly-anticipated sequel, Wicked: For Good.
The 31-year-old singer arrived at The Colosseum in Caesars Palace on Wednesday, channeling Glinda's signature style – except this time, using a much darker palette!
Ariana was joined by Cynthia, director Jon M. Chu, and producer Marc Platt to give the CinemaCon crowd a preview of the next chapter of the Wicked cinematic universe, which is set to hit theaters on November 21.
The event featured a stunning teaser that left fans buzzing!
The footage reportedly showcased emotional highlights, including Glinda and Elphaba's emotional For Good duet, sneaky side glimpses of Dorothy, and the iconic yellow brick road leading to Emerald City, per The Hollywood Reporter.
The teaser closed with a dramatic shot of Elphaba soaring on her broomstick, declaring, "I'm off to see the wizard," as her flying monkeys followed behind.
But the fun Shiz didn't stop there!
What can fans expect from Wicked: For Good?
Speaking at the event, Ariana teased an emotional journey for her character, revealing that Glinda will face her "reflection" in this chapter, per People.
She also hinted at another emotional press tour, joking that she and Cynthia have already packed their tissues!
Fans at CinemaCon couldn't contain their excitement, flooding social media with reactions.
One viewer wrote, "If you thought Defying Gravity was a moment... Cynthia Erivo's No Good Deed is going to change lives."
"I don't know how we're going to survive this movie you guys," another viewer said in a video on X.
Although Universal Pictures has yet to release the trailer to the public, anticipation is at an all-time high!
Cover photo: Collage: Ethan Miller / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP