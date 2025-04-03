Ariana Grande shines at CinemaCon with major tease of Wicked sequel!

Las Vegas, Nevada - Pop icon Ariana Grande took center stage at CinemaCon 2025, where she and co-star Cynthia Erivo revealed a jaw-dropping teaser for their highly-anticipated sequel , Wicked: For Good.

Ariana Grande (r.) and Cynthia Erivo stunned at CinemaCon 2025 with a teaser for Wicked: For Good! © Collage: Ethan Miller / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 31-year-old singer arrived at The Colosseum in Caesars Palace on Wednesday, channeling Glinda's signature style – except this time, using a much darker palette!

Ariana was joined by Cynthia, director Jon M. Chu, and producer Marc Platt to give the CinemaCon crowd a preview of the next chapter of the Wicked cinematic universe, which is set to hit theaters on November 21.

The event featured a stunning teaser that left fans buzzing!

The footage reportedly showcased emotional highlights, including Glinda and Elphaba's emotional For Good duet, sneaky side glimpses of Dorothy, and the iconic yellow brick road leading to Emerald City, per The Hollywood Reporter.

The teaser closed with a dramatic shot of Elphaba soaring on her broomstick, declaring, "I'm off to see the wizard," as her flying monkeys followed behind.

But the fun Shiz didn't stop there!