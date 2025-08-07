Ariana Grande wows in dazzling new Wicked: For Good featurette and posters
Los Angeles, California - Ariana Grande is back in the bubble, serving major pink-and-green Glinda vibes as she returns to Oz in the spectacular new Wicked: For Good movie featurette!
In the newly released behind-the-scenes featurette for Wicked: For Good, fans get their most spellbinding look yet at the second chapter of the hit musical adaptation.
Ariana, reprising her role as Glinda the Good Witch, shines alongside Cynthia Erivo's Elphaba in a sneak peek packed with new footage, first-time musical teases, gorgeous costumes, and even a glimpse of Dorothy on the yellow brick road.
The new character poster of Ariana Grande as Glinda has fans enchanted.
She stands on a pink carpet, surrounded by onlooking Ozians, wearing a voluminous pink tulle ballgown adorned with green edging, plus matching pink gloves, a pink headpiece, and green heels peeking beneath the skirt.
Meanwhile, Cynthia's Elphaba stuns in her own poster, standing tall on a mountaintop in a black, flowing gown surrounded by flying monkeys with a dark castle looming in the distance.
The featurette also teases emotional moments from the film, including Cynthia belting No Good Deed, the iconic For Good duet, and a surprise reveal of Dorothy walking the yellow brick road with the Tin Man, Scarecrow, Lion – and yes, Toto, too!
Ariana posts hilarious behind-the-scenes Wicked photo
"As Elphaba and Glinda dive into Wicked: For Good, much has changed," Ariana says in the featurette.
"They truly change each other for the better."
Director Jon M. Chu adds, "It's a much more mature, emotional journey about the consequences of the hard choices that you make."
Fans are living for the Glinda fashion moments, especially a shot of her in a new blue ballgown and a scene of Glinda in a white wedding dress walking up the aisle.
To top it off, Ariana posted a hilarious behind-the-scenes photo to Instagram, showing her lounging inside her Glinda bubble in the blue gown, sipping a drink, and scrolling on her phone.
"how your email finds me @jonmchu," she captioned the pic. Instantly iconic!
The film hits theaters on November 21 – and based on these new reveals, it's already shaping up to be the must-watch event of the year.
