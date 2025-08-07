Ariana Grande wows in dazzling new Wicked: For Good featurette and posters

Los Angeles, California - Ariana Grande is back in the bubble, serving major pink-and-green Glinda vibes as she returns to Oz in the spectacular new Wicked: For Good movie featurette!

Ariana Grande stuns as Glinda in a pink-and-green ballgown in new Wicked: For Good footage! © Collage: THEO WARGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/X/@wickedmovie

In the newly released behind-the-scenes featurette for Wicked: For Good, fans get their most spellbinding look yet at the second chapter of the hit musical adaptation.

Ariana, reprising her role as Glinda the Good Witch, shines alongside Cynthia Erivo's Elphaba in a sneak peek packed with new footage, first-time musical teases, gorgeous costumes, and even a glimpse of Dorothy on the yellow brick road.

The new character poster of Ariana Grande as Glinda has fans enchanted.

She stands on a pink carpet, surrounded by onlooking Ozians, wearing a voluminous pink tulle ballgown adorned with green edging, plus matching pink gloves, a pink headpiece, and green heels peeking beneath the skirt.

Meanwhile, Cynthia's Elphaba stuns in her own poster, standing tall on a mountaintop in a black, flowing gown surrounded by flying monkeys with a dark castle looming in the distance.

The featurette also teases emotional moments from the film, including Cynthia belting No Good Deed, the iconic For Good duet, and a surprise reveal of Dorothy walking the yellow brick road with the Tin Man, Scarecrow, Lion – and yes, Toto, too!