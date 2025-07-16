Ariana Grande slams rumors she's giving up on music: "Very silly of you all"

Los Angeles, California - Ariana Grande has set the record straight on her music career as she dives deeper into the world of acting.

Ariana Grande has set the record straight on her music career as she dives deeper into the world of acting following her Oscar-nominated performance in Wicked. © Patrick T. FALLON / AFP

On Wednesday, the 32-year-old pop star shared a throwback clip of herself performing at the 2024 Met Gala and wrote, "very silly of you all to assume that just because i have my hands full with many things that i plan to abandon singing & music … !!!"

"it is and has always been my lifeline. there will need to be room made for all of it," she continued. "it may not look exactly like it did before but i much prefer how it looks in my head. i am having fun."

The Positions singer even teased some sort of tour in the coming year – "even if it's just for a little."

Ariana previously hinted at doing a "mini-tour" in support of her most recent album, eternal sunshine, but she ultimately had to put a pause on the plans.

She later shared that she had decided to "prioritize acting" as she prepares for the release of Wicked: For Good this fall, and she's also got two new movies – a sequel to Meet the Parents and an adaptation of Oh, the Places You'll Go! by Dr. Seuss – in the works.