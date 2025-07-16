Ariana Grande slams rumors she's giving up on music: "Very silly of you all"
Los Angeles, California - Ariana Grande has set the record straight on her music career as she dives deeper into the world of acting.
On Wednesday, the 32-year-old pop star shared a throwback clip of herself performing at the 2024 Met Gala and wrote, "very silly of you all to assume that just because i have my hands full with many things that i plan to abandon singing & music … !!!"
"it is and has always been my lifeline. there will need to be room made for all of it," she continued. "it may not look exactly like it did before but i much prefer how it looks in my head. i am having fun."
The Positions singer even teased some sort of tour in the coming year – "even if it's just for a little."
Ariana previously hinted at doing a "mini-tour" in support of her most recent album, eternal sunshine, but she ultimately had to put a pause on the plans.
She later shared that she had decided to "prioritize acting" as she prepares for the release of Wicked: For Good this fall, and she's also got two new movies – a sequel to Meet the Parents and an adaptation of Oh, the Places You'll Go! by Dr. Seuss – in the works.
Now, though, it looks like Ari is dedicated to striking a balance between her two biggest passions!
Cover photo: Patrick T. FALLON / AFP