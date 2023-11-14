Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater make their Instagram debut as a couple for Broadway date night!

New York, New York - Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater went to see Gutenberg! The Musical ! on Broadway this past Sunday and pictures of the much-discussed couple are catching hype online!

(L-r) Josh Gad, Ethan Slater, Andrew Rannells, and Ariana Grande hung out backstage for Gutenberg! The Musical! on Broadway this Sunday. © Screenshot/Instagram/@andrewrannells

It's no surprise that Ari and Ethan are theater nerds – after all, they've both performed on Broadway! In fact, Ethan is currently in the cast of Broadway's Spamalot revival playing The Historian/Prince Herbert.

The Wicked costars and newly minted couple caught up backstage with some of the stars of Gutenberg! The Musical!, Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells.



Rannells shared some snaps of the hang sesh to Insta on Monday.

"We had some big fun in Schlimmer yesterday!" he captioned the pics. "It was a perfect Sunday."

Ari obviously felt the same, sharing an image of her playbill signed by Josh and Andrew with a heart emoji. She captioned the pic, "Had the best time!"

"Andrew you had to know what your comment section would become," one commenter wrote, with another asking, "Did Andrew Rannells just fucking hard launch Ethan and Ariana???"