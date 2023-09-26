Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater go public amid messy divorce filings
Anaheim, California - Ariana Grande and her rumored boyfriend Ethan Slater went to the happiest place on Earth amid their respective divorce filings.
The 30-year-old songbird and 31-year-old Broadway star made a wicked appearance at Disneyland over the weekend.
In images obtained by celebrity gossip maven Deuxmoi, the presumed lovebirds, who were first reported to be dating in July, were seen linking arms as they strolled the theme park for their first public outing.
Ariana and Ethan were captured from behind waiting for a ride in baggy sweatshirts and baseball caps.
While their faces weren't visible in the pics, more footage has come out featuring the couple getting a tour from one of the theme park guides along with several other friends.
The date comes just days after Ariana and her estranged husband Dalton Gomez filed for divorce after two years of marriage.
Slater also reportedly filed for divorce from his wife Lily Jay in July amidst public concern for their young children.
Cover photo: Collage: John Lamparski/Getty Images North America/Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@arianagrande