Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater go public amid messy divorce filings

Anaheim, California - Ariana Grande and her rumored boyfriend Ethan Slater went to the happiest place on Earth amid their respective divorce filings.

Ariana Grande is sticking by reported boo Ethan Slater after filing for divorce from Dalton Gomez. © Collage: John Lamparski/Getty Images North America/Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@arianagrande

The 30-year-old songbird and 31-year-old Broadway star made a wicked appearance at Disneyland over the weekend.

In images obtained by celebrity gossip maven Deuxmoi, the presumed lovebirds, who were first reported to be dating in July, were seen linking arms as they strolled the theme park for their first public outing.

Ariana and Ethan were captured from behind waiting for a ride in baggy sweatshirts and baseball caps.

While their faces weren't visible in the pics, more footage has come out featuring the couple getting a tour from one of the theme park guides along with several other friends.

The date comes just days after Ariana and her estranged husband Dalton Gomez filed for divorce after two years of marriage.