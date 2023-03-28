Ariana Grande and fans flock to Instagram for milestone Mac Miller tribute

Los Angeles, California - Ariana Grande may be feeling a bit sentimental as the star has commented under a fan's Instagram post honoring the 10th anniversary of her collaborative song The Way featuring the singer's late ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller.

Ariana Grande (l) replied to a fan page's post regarding the 10th anniversary of her and Mac Miller's song The Way. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire & KEVIN WINTER/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP

It's not super common to see A-list celebrities respond to posts made by fan pages on social media, especially if it involves an ex.

That's why Ariana Grande and Mac Miller stans were over-the-moon to see that Queen Ari responded to @honeymoonavenue's post honoring the 10th anniversary of her song The Way featuring none other than her late ex.



Coming from Ari's debut studio album Yours Truly, the song managed to peak at the No. 9 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 charts.

The post's caption read: "the way (feat. mac miller) was released 10 YEARS AGO today !! can’t believe it’s been a whole DECADE (and more) in this road together how are u guys celebrating today?"

In the comments, Grande simply wrote: "I love you."

Thousands of fans clearly saw her comment and had a lot to say to the pop icon.