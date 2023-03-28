Ariana Grande and fans flock to Instagram for milestone Mac Miller tribute
Los Angeles, California - Ariana Grande may be feeling a bit sentimental as the star has commented under a fan's Instagram post honoring the 10th anniversary of her collaborative song The Way featuring the singer's late ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller.
It's not super common to see A-list celebrities respond to posts made by fan pages on social media, especially if it involves an ex.
That's why Ariana Grande and Mac Miller stans were over-the-moon to see that Queen Ari responded to @honeymoonavenue's post honoring the 10th anniversary of her song The Way featuring none other than her late ex.
Coming from Ari's debut studio album Yours Truly, the song managed to peak at the No. 9 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 charts.
The post's caption read: "the way (feat. mac miller) was released 10 YEARS AGO today !! can’t believe it’s been a whole DECADE (and more) in this road together how are u guys celebrating today?"
In the comments, Grande simply wrote: "I love you."
Thousands of fans clearly saw her comment and had a lot to say to the pop icon.
How did fans react to Ariana Grande's comment?
Many fans of Grande replied to her comment, writing things like, "I love you moreeee queen !!!! We love and miss you and happy 10 years," and "Ariana reposting and commenting this just made my heart full for 10 more years."
However, some IG commenters focused on Ari's upcoming role as Glinda in the movie adaptation of the Broadway show Wicked with comments like, "love u more glinda."
With over 100,000 likes and thousands of comments, Grande's fans definitely showed their love for the global pop sensation.
And that's on making music with a lasting impact!
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire & KEVIN WINTER/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP