Ariana Grande posts clever Instagram sprinkled with some witchy magic!

Los Angeles, California - Is Ariana Grande "up to (no) good" on Instagram ? New photos released with her co-star Cynthia Erivo on the Wicked set are stirring up the cauldron – with a clever transition!

Ariana Grande (r.) has uploaded new Instagram photos with co-star Cynthia Erivo on the set of Wicked. © collage: screenshot/instagram/arianagrande

Let the joyous news be spread!

Ariana Grande has finally dropped new photos on Instagram. It's the first Wicked update since she posted the movie's moved-up release date.

The post includes behind-the-scenes photos of Ariana and her fellow witchy co-star Cythia Erivo on the set.

"up to (no) good," wrote Ariana, with the bubbles and broom emoji naturally following.

Ari can be seen wearing a long classic polka-dot dress with white gloves. Cynthia contrasts the look with a stunning plaid square-neck bodycon dress.

The two are truly embracing their roles with the small odes to their respective good-witch and bad-witch characters, with Grande frequently wearing pink and Erivo green.

But it was a clever transition in the photo carosuel that was too magical for fans to miss.