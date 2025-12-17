Ariana Grande eyes return to theater with Wicked co-star Jonathan Bailey!

London, UK - Ariana Grande is reportedly planning to reunite with her Wicked co-star Jonathan Bailey on the stage in what would be her first theater role in nearly two decades.

Ariana Grande (r.) and Jonathan Bailey are reportedly in talks to reunite on stage in a revival of Sunday in the Park with George at London's famed Barbican Theatre. © Collage: Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

According to a Tuesday exclusive from Deadline, the 32-year-old pop star is "in early planning stages" to join Bailey in a new production of Sunday in the Park with George at London's famed Barbican Theatre.

The revival of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's musical, which Tony Award winner Marianne Elliott will reportedly direct, is currently eyeing a summer 2027 opening.

The outlet noted that the production team is "cautiously optimistic" that the plans will come to fruition.

The timeline would seemingly work for Grande, who is planning on hitting the road with her Eternal Sunshine Tour between June and September 2026.

The "mini-tour" will celebrate her seventh studio album and will consist of 41 shows across the US, Canada, and England.

Grande recently teased her hopes of returning to the theater after wowing fans with her role as Glinda in the two-part film adaptation of Wicked.

"I love theater so much, and I actually did a Broadway show when I was 13 years old," she said last month, adding, "I feel like that's where I developed stamina. But I would love to be on stage again."