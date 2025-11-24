Ariana Grande reveals whether she'll return to Broadway after Wicked success!

Los Angeles, California - Ariana Grande gave a little insight into what's next after wrapping up her Wicked saga!

Always a theater kid? Ariana Grande dished on returning to Broadway following the premiere of Wicked: For Good. © IMAGO / Cover-Images

The 32-year-old was asked by fellow star Nicole Kidman if she would return to Broadway for an Interview Magazine cover story published Monday.

"I would," the 7 Rings hitmaker said, adding, "I love theater so much, and I actually did a Broadway show when I was 13 years old.

"I was a chorus girl."

Ariana further reflected on her first Broadway musical, 13, sharing, "I had a few little lines, and it was the most incredible training."

"And to sing songs written by Jason Robert Brown, it's so beautiful and so challenging," she continued.

"I feel like that's where I developed stamina. But I would love to be on stage again."