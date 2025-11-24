Ariana Grande reveals whether she'll return to Broadway after Wicked success!
Los Angeles, California - Ariana Grande gave a little insight into what's next after wrapping up her Wicked saga!
The 32-year-old was asked by fellow star Nicole Kidman if she would return to Broadway for an Interview Magazine cover story published Monday.
"I would," the 7 Rings hitmaker said, adding, "I love theater so much, and I actually did a Broadway show when I was 13 years old.
"I was a chorus girl."
Ariana further reflected on her first Broadway musical, 13, sharing, "I had a few little lines, and it was the most incredible training."
"And to sing songs written by Jason Robert Brown, it's so beautiful and so challenging," she continued.
"I feel like that's where I developed stamina. But I would love to be on stage again."
Ariana Grande says playing Glinda "healed" her relationship to music and touring
Nicole pointed out that it's "such a massive commitment" to take on a Broadway stint, but the Eternal Sunshine singer didn't seem too worried!
"It's funny, because I thought that's what I would be doing with my life when I was a young girl," Ariana dished.
Elsewhere in the interview, Ari credited playing Glinda the Good in Wicked and its new sequel for helping "heal" her relationship to music and touring, as they both "held some traumas" for her.
She explained, "I've just been taking baby steps towards healing my relationship to music and touring, and I think my time with Glinda and with acting really helped me build the strength to be able to do that."
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Landmark Media & Cover-Images