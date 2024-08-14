Ariana Grande frolics in pink wonderland for stunning new perfume collection promo video!

New York, New York - Ariana Grande just launched a whole new collection of fragrances and a surprise video promo for them on social media. What do fans think about it?

Ariana Grande shared a video showcasing her new perfumes on Instagram, and fans can't get enough! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@arianagrande

The 31-year-old singer shared a video on Instagram on Tuesday, showcasing the brand-new scent.

Called LOVENOTES, the collection is a first-of-its-kind multi-fragrance collection with limited drops all around the world.

"I'm so excited," she said before mentioning how unique the opportunity is for her.

"It is more expansive and bold than anything we have ever done," Ari continued, per Beauty Packaging.



In the promo clip, Ariana sits gracefully in a floral swing wearing a gorgeous pink gown that fans spotted previously in a random Instagram carousel she posted.

A spotlight of a heart glides across her face before we're taken to another scene with Ari in a white summery dress sitting in a field of pink flowers.

The yes, and? singer then smooches a stamp and places it on a letter before spritzing it with the new fragrance and dropping it in the mailbox for delivery.

The video itself could be a music video on its own, with Ariana's artistic eye always finding new ways to capture her fans' attention – but what do her Arianators have to say about it?