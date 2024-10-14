Ariana Grande performs a showstopping series of celebrity impressions on Saturday Night Live
New York, New York - Pop icon Ariana Grande took center stage as host of Saturday Night Live this weekend, showcasing another side of her incredible talent: her comedic timing!
On Saturday night, the 31-year-old singer playfully hinted at the possibility of impressions in her opening monologue, according to Page Six.
However, she surprised the audience with the sheer number of impersonations she had in store for them!
She seamlessly transitioned between Britney Spears, Miley Cyrus, and Gwen Stefani, which had fans on the edge of their seats.
One of the highlights of the night was a sketch featuring the yes, and? artist and Chloe Fineman as they channeled their inner Jennifer Coolidge.
Comedic legend Dana Carvey even joined in on the fun!
Later in the show, Ari delivered a stunning Celine Dion impression for a UFC sports promo and even sang a hilarious rendition of a hit Sabrina Carpenter song!
Ariana Grande sings Sabrina Carpenter's Espresso on SNL
In another hilarious skit, the eternal sunshine artist took on the role of a bridesmaid alongside other female SNL cast members.
Their rendition of Sabrina's song Espresso, hilariously spoofed for a bachelorette weekend gone wild, had fans in tears of laughter.
"it must be so hard singing off pitch on purpose omg," one fan commented on X.
Another wrote, "THE PART WHERE ARIANA STARTED TWERKING OMG I CANTTTTTTT."
As she prepares for the release of her highly anticipated film Wicked: Part One, Ari is only continuing to show off her incredible star power.
Cover photo: Collage: VALERIE MACON / AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@arianagrande