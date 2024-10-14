Ariana Grande performs a showstopping series of celebrity impressions on Saturday Night Live

New York, New York - Pop icon Ariana Grande took center stage as host of Saturday Night Live this weekend, showcasing another side of her incredible talent: her comedic timing!

Ariana Grande (r.) performed a ton of celebrity impersonations during her opening monologue for SNL over the weekend, including one of Britney Spears (top l.) and Miley Cyrus (bottom l.) © Collage: VALERIE MACON / AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@arianagrande

On Saturday night, the 31-year-old singer playfully hinted at the possibility of impressions in her opening monologue, according to Page Six.

However, she surprised the audience with the sheer number of impersonations she had in store for them!

She seamlessly transitioned between Britney Spears, Miley Cyrus, and Gwen Stefani, which had fans on the edge of their seats.

One of the highlights of the night was a sketch featuring the yes, and? artist and Chloe Fineman as they channeled their inner Jennifer Coolidge.

Comedic legend Dana Carvey even joined in on the fun!

Later in the show, Ari delivered a stunning Celine Dion impression for a UFC sports promo and even sang a hilarious rendition of a hit Sabrina Carpenter song!