Ariana Grande spills plastic surgery secrets in emotional video
Los Angeles, California - Ariana Grande got candid with Vogue during a recent video about her personal beauty routine.
On Tuesday, the 30-year-old shared her skin-care and make-up routine with Vogue, giving fans a close-up look at her tricks of the beauty trade.
As she got ready to do her lips, Ariana became emotional.
"Full transparency, as a beauty person. I've had a ton of lip filler over the years. And Botox," she revealed.
"I stopped in 2018 [because] I just felt so… too much," the positions singer said. "I just felt like hiding, you know? Didn't expect to get emotional..."
She continued, "For a long time, it was about hiding for me. And now I feel like maybe it's not. Since I stopped getting fillers and Botox, and maybe I'll start again one day… I was just like, 'Oh. I wanna see my well-earned cry lines and smile lines.'"
Ariana ended the train of thought with the hope that her smile lines get deeper and deeper. "I just think aging can be such a beautiful thing," she said.
Ariana Grande joins other celebs talking openly about plastic surgery
"Now, might I get a facelift in 10 years? Might! Yeah!" the pop star laughed. "But these are just thoughts I feel like we should be able to discuss if we're sitting here talking about beauty secrets."
Celebs like Ariana and Kylie Jenner have been more open than ever before about some of their long-speculated plastic surgery procedures.
Hollywood superstars opening up about these issues could be a positive step for counteracting unrealistic beauty standards on America's youth.
Cover photo: KEVORK DJANSEZIAN/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP