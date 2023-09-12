Ariana Grande spills plastic surgery secrets in emotional video

Los Angeles, California - Ariana Grande got candid with Vogue during a recent video about her personal beauty routine.

Ariana Grande opened up about her beauty routine and plastic surgery in a new video for Vogue. © KEVORK DJANSEZIAN/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP

On Tuesday, the 30-year-old shared her skin-care and make-up routine with Vogue, giving fans a close-up look at her tricks of the beauty trade.

As she got ready to do her lips, Ariana became emotional.

"Full transparency, as a beauty person. I've had a ton of lip filler over the years. And Botox," she revealed.

"I stopped in 2018 [because] I just felt so… too much," the positions singer said. "I just felt like hiding, you know? Didn't expect to get emotional..."

She continued, "For a long time, it was about hiding for me. And now I feel like maybe it's not. Since I stopped getting fillers and Botox, and maybe I'll start again one day… I was just like, 'Oh. I wanna see my well-earned cry lines and smile lines.'"

Ariana ended the train of thought with the hope that her smile lines get deeper and deeper. "I just think aging can be such a beautiful thing," she said.