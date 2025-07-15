Ariana Grande announces new film role as she reunites with Wicked director Jon M. Chu!

Los Angeles, California - Ariana Grande is going to be in yet another upcoming movie , and it looks like we'll be getting to hear some more of her beautiful singing voice.

Ariana Grande (l.) will be appearing alongside Josh Gad (r.) in a film adaptation of Dr. Seuss' famous children's book Oh, the Places You'll Go! © Screenshot/Instagram/@arianagrande

In a Tuesday X post, Warner Bros. announced that the 7 Rings singer would be appearing alongside Josh Gad in a film adaptation of Dr. Seuss' famous children's book Oh, the Places You'll Go!

The film is being directed by Wicked's Jon M. Chu, so it's no wonder Ari jumped at the chance to work on this project.

Oh, the Places You'll Go! – which is coming to IMAX in 2028 – will feature original songs by collaborators Benj Pasek and Justin Paul of Dear Evan Hanson, La La Land, and The Greatest Showman fame.

"i love this book, i love this script, i love the beautiful world of @drseuss, i love this incredible group of creative human beings (@joshgad what a brilliant joy you are,)" the pop princess gushed in her Insta Stories.

"i am so thrilled to be a part of this one ... it is vwey speaxial! what a dream, thank you @warnerbros and of course ... @jonmchu."