Ariana Grande's dreams come true with magical Wizard of Oz surprise gift!

New York, New York - Pop icon and Wicked star Ariana Grande was recently gifted with a Swankified surprise straight out of Oz – Glinda's wand from the original movie !

Ariana Grande (r.) was surprised with the original 1939 Glinda wand on The Drew Barrymore Show! © Collage: IMAGO / Allstar & MediaPunch

It's official: Drew Barrymore is the queen of gift-giving.

In a heartwarming moment set to air on Thursday, the talk show host surprised Ariana by handing over the classic 1939 sparkly wand.



"Are you serious right now?" Ari gushed as she excitedly grabbed the wand and jokingly dashed offstage, per Entertainment Weekly.

The 31-year-old singer has been a lifelong fan of the original movie, making the moment extra special for her.

"How did you even, how did you pull this off?" she asked Drew in disbelief.

The Scream star explained that her team knew they had to make this dream come true as soon as Ariana was booked as a guest.

"its really her year omg it keeps getting better," one Arianator commented on a clip of the precious moment shared to X.