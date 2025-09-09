Ethan Slater seemingly addresses Ariana Grande split rumors

New York, New York - Is there trouble in paradise for Wicked co-stars-turned-lovers Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater? Well, the Broadway alum has seemingly addressed those recurring split rumors!

Is there trouble in paradise for Ariana Grande (l.) and Ethan Slater? © Alberto E. Rodriguez / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Ariana absolutely cleaned up at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) on Sunday, winning Best Pop, Video of the Year, and Best Long Form Video.

In a full-circle moment, she even got to present the Vanguard Award to one of her biggest career inspirations, Mariah Carey.

While it was a triumphant evening for the Side to Side artist, she did end up going to the event without her longtime boyfriend Ethan Slater, who skipped the proceedings.

The couple tends to keep their relationship private, which leads fans to speculate on their continued status periodically – and the solo outing didn't help this type of chatter!

But on Monday, Ethan countered the inevitable criticism by publicly celebrating his girlfriend's wins from afar, reposting her Best Pop acceptance speech via Instagram.

He didn't say much about the clip, simply writing "VIDEO OF THE YEAR" and "BEST POP." Regardless, even this small gesture may be enough to shut down the rumor mill from reading too closely into his physical absence!

Ariana's acceptance speech for Best Pop saw her thanking her therapist, her village, and "gay people."