2025 VMAs: Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga win big as pop princesses reign supreme

Lady Gaga (l.) thanked her "little monsters" after winning Artist of the Year, while Ariana Grande teased her upcoming tour at this year's MTV Video Music Awards. © Collage: Manny Carabel & ANGELA WEISS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Ariana, who earned seven nominations, won three "Moonman" awards at the starry event, including Video of the Year, for her short film Brighter Days Ahead.



The Wicked star thanked her fans during her acceptance speech, sharing, "I'm so grateful I get to do this with my life," adding that "there are brighter days ahead," per the BBC.

She ended by teasing that she'll "see you on tour" and gave a special shoutout to her "therapist and gay people."

Gaga, meanwhile, was this year's most nominated artist with an impressive 12 nods and took home four awards, plus the most prestigious honor, Artist of the Year.

The Poker Face singer thanked her fiancé, Michael Polanski, and her "little monsters" before rushing off to play a sold-out show at New York's Madison Square Garden.