2025 VMAs: Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga win big as pop princesses reign supreme
Elmont, New York - Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga dominated this year's female-led MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs)!
Ariana, who earned seven nominations, won three "Moonman" awards at the starry event, including Video of the Year, for her short film Brighter Days Ahead.
The Wicked star thanked her fans during her acceptance speech, sharing, "I'm so grateful I get to do this with my life," adding that "there are brighter days ahead," per the BBC.
She ended by teasing that she'll "see you on tour" and gave a special shoutout to her "therapist and gay people."
Gaga, meanwhile, was this year's most nominated artist with an impressive 12 nods and took home four awards, plus the most prestigious honor, Artist of the Year.
The Poker Face singer thanked her fiancé, Michael Polanski, and her "little monsters" before rushing off to play a sold-out show at New York's Madison Square Garden.
Gaga added, "I cannot begin to tell you what this means to me. Being an artist is an attempt to connect the souls of people all over the world."
Cover photo: Collage: Manny Carabel & ANGELA WEISS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP