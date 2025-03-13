Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater reportedly considering marriage – but when?

New York, New York - Ariana Grande and her boyfriend Ethan Slater may be getting married this year, according to inside sources close to the couple. Good news! (Well, depending on how you feel about his long-suffering ex Lilly Jay ...)

Ethan Slater (l.) and Ariana Grande (r.) attend FIJI Water at The 30th Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on February 7, 2025 in Santa Monica, California. © Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for FIJI Water/AFP Alberto E. Rodriguez / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The couple has been through endless public scrutiny since they first got together on the set of Wicked amid a flurry of cheating rumors and the sudden dramatic dissolution of their respective marriages.

Now insiders say that Ari and Ethan – whose relationship seemingly served as one of the chief inspirations for the pop star's most recent album Eternal Sunshine – may be heading towards marriage yet again, this time with each other.

Insiders spoke with Daily Mail recently to spill the tea!

"This has been the most challenging year for Ariana, but Ethan has been her rock," an inside source told the outlet.

"She has suggested marriage, and her mom is keen for her to have children. She has been for quite some time," they continued.

"Ariana would like to marry Ethan and believes he is her soul partner. But the relationship has been blighted by so much stress."

A second source confirmed that "Ariana and Ethan plan to get married this year" and said that "they have talked about starting a family."