Why did Ariana Grande and other child stars decline Quiet on Set docuseries?

Los Angeles, California - A new source reveals the reason why childhood stars Ariana Grande , Jamie Lynn Spears, and Amanda Bynes have stayed silent on the disturbing docuseries .

(From l. to r.) Jamie Lynn Spears, Amanda Bynes, and Ariana Grande all declined to participate in the docuseries Quiet on Set for the same reason. © Collage: Charley Gallay, Christopher Polk & JC Olivera / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The docuseries Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV exposed a disturbing side of Nickelodeon.

Allegations came forward of inappropriate behavior by former showrunner Dan Schneider.

While the project featured raw accounts from stars like Drake Bell and Alexa Nikolas, three familiar faces were noticeably absent: Ariana, Jamie, and Amanda.

All three actresses declined to participate in the documentary because they weren't ready to visit that chapter of their lives, per OK! Magazine.

"They weren't surprised by any of the allegations," an inside source revealed, continuing, "They all turned it down. It wasn't something they were ready to discuss."

The source claims Ari knows what "really" happened and that she will discuss it when she's ready.