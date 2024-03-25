Ariana Grande fans fire back after criticism of her silence on Nickelodeon allegations

New York, New York - Ariana Grande fans have found themselves at the center of a heated debate following the release of the docuseries Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV.

Ariana Grande (r.) fans have flocked to her side after The View's Sunny Hostin shared her opinion on the singer's silence following the release of docuseries Quiet on Set. © Collage: Bonnie Biess & JC Olivera / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The recent docuseries Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV has rocked the entertainment industry with bombshell revelations of abuse and toxic behavior on the set of Nickelodeon's most popular series.

In the wake of its release, The View ignited a debate about Ariana's silence on the issue, with host Sunny Hostin criticizing the singer, who launched her career with a starring role on Victorious, for not speaking out against the network.

"I think if you are a true ally, you do speak out," Sunny said in the episode that aired Friday.

She continued: "I think that it takes a lot of bravery and courage to be an ally. You should not only speak out after the fact; you should speak out in the moment."

Sunny's co-hosts suggested it may be because the actors were minors at the time of alleged abuse, to which Sunny replied: "They were kids, but it applies universally. They shouldn't have to be bullied as adults to speak out and support someone."

She then asked if silence is complicity and stated that if you have a platform, you should use it for good to help survivors.

Arianators couldn't take the backlash against the 30-year-old singer and immediately shared their opinion on social media platforms like X.