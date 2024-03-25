Ariana Grande fans fire back after criticism of her silence on Nickelodeon allegations
New York, New York - Ariana Grande fans have found themselves at the center of a heated debate following the release of the docuseries Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV.
The recent docuseries Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV has rocked the entertainment industry with bombshell revelations of abuse and toxic behavior on the set of Nickelodeon's most popular series.
In the wake of its release, The View ignited a debate about Ariana's silence on the issue, with host Sunny Hostin criticizing the singer, who launched her career with a starring role on Victorious, for not speaking out against the network.
"I think if you are a true ally, you do speak out," Sunny said in the episode that aired Friday.
She continued: "I think that it takes a lot of bravery and courage to be an ally. You should not only speak out after the fact; you should speak out in the moment."
Sunny's co-hosts suggested it may be because the actors were minors at the time of alleged abuse, to which Sunny replied: "They were kids, but it applies universally. They shouldn't have to be bullied as adults to speak out and support someone."
She then asked if silence is complicity and stated that if you have a platform, you should use it for good to help survivors.
Arianators couldn't take the backlash against the 30-year-old singer and immediately shared their opinion on social media platforms like X.
Arianators defend Ariana Grande after Sunny Hostin's comments
After the episode aired, fans gathered on X to unleash their feelings on the situation.
Some fans argued that the focus should be on the survivors who participated in the docuseries.
One wrote. "Her experience is NOT YOUR entertainment. Focus on the victims who spoke out and support them instead of witch-hunting people who are not ready to speak."
Another fan commented, "she doesn't owe anyone s**t. She had her own experiences and we are not entitled to know them."
It seems as though the consensus of Arianators is to leave her alone and focus on things that truly matter.
Ariana hasn't spoken out about the documentary or the discussion surrounding it, and she still follows showrunner Dan Schneider, a primary focus of the Quiet on Set who has been accused of harassment and abuse, on Instagram.
Still, it remains a possibility that she may choose to address it eventually.
Sunny has yet to comment on the backlash from fans, but in the meantime, Ariana is celebrating the release of her new album, eternal sunshine.
Cover photo: Collage: Bonnie Biess & JC Olivera / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP