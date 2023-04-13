Arnold Schwarzenegger paves over neighborhood pothole, but there's a twist

Los Angeles, California - Arnold Schwarzenegger may have got himself stuck in an unusual situation after filling in what he believed was a pothole in his Los Angeles neighborhood, but which turned out to be a service trench for ongoing work.

Arnold Schwarzenegger posted a video on Instagram of himself and his team repairing a "giant hole" with cement and sand. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/Arnold Schwarzenegger

The Terminator star and former California governor posted a video on Instagram of himself and his team repairing a "giant hole" with cement and sand, saying that it had been "screwing up cars and bicycles for weeks."



In the clip, a passer-by thanked them for taking action and Schwarzenegger replied, "You’re welcome" while decked out in work boots, a leather jacket, and sunglasses.

He added: "You have to do it yourself. This is crazy, for three weeks I’ve been waiting for this hole to be closed."

Alongside the post, the Hollywood actor wrote: "Today, after the whole neighborhood has been upset about this giant pothole that’s been screwing up cars and bicycles for weeks, I went out with my team and fixed it."

"I always say, let’s not complain, let’s do something about it. Here you go."