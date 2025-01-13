Aubrey Plaza goes Instagram dark in the wake of husband's tragic death

Los Angeles, California - Agatha All Along star Aubrey Plaza has stepped ba c k from the public eye after her husband, Jeff Baena, passed away.

Aubrey Plaza (l.) has removed her Instagram page weeks after her husband, Jeff Baena (r), passed away. © Michael loccisano / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 40-year-old actor star has apparently removed her Instagram page following the director's death earlier this month.

As of Monday, a message on Plaza's now-deactivated account reads, "Sorry, this page isn’t available."

The message continues, "The link you followed may be broken, or the page may have been removed."

It's unknown when exactly the Parks and Recreation alum deleted her account but the decision follows Baena's suicide on January 3.

Though Plaza hasn't directly addressed her husband's death, The White Lotus star and the writer's family called Baena's death an "unimaginable tragedy" in a joint statement.

It continued, "This is an unimaginable tragedy. We are deeply grateful to everyone who has offered support. Please respect our privacy during this time."