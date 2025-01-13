Aubrey Plaza goes Instagram dark in the wake of husband's tragic death
Los Angeles, California - Agatha All Along star Aubrey Plaza has stepped back from the public eye after her husband, Jeff Baena, passed away.
The 40-year-old actor star has apparently removed her Instagram page following the director's death earlier this month.
As of Monday, a message on Plaza's now-deactivated account reads, "Sorry, this page isn’t available."
The message continues, "The link you followed may be broken, or the page may have been removed."
It's unknown when exactly the Parks and Recreation alum deleted her account but the decision follows Baena's suicide on January 3.
Though Plaza hasn't directly addressed her husband's death, The White Lotus star and the writer's family called Baena's death an "unimaginable tragedy" in a joint statement.
It continued, "This is an unimaginable tragedy. We are deeply grateful to everyone who has offered support. Please respect our privacy during this time."
Plaza and Baena, who teamed up on several projects together, began dating in 2011 and wed in 2021 on the 10th anniversary of their relationship.
If you or someone you know needs help, please contact the 24-hour National Suicide Prevention Hotline by calling or texting 988 for free and confidential support. You can also text "HOME" to 741741 anytime for the Crisis Text Line and access to live, trained crisis counselors.
Cover photo: Collage: MICHAEL LOCCISANO & JASON MENDEZ / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP