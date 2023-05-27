Bella Thorne flaunts huge ring and new engagement: "Love at first sight"

Los Angeles, California - Actor Bella Thorne is engaged, and has a huge ring to prove it.

Bella Thorne announced her new engagement to Mark Emms on Friday. © Collage: Instagram/bellathorne

He put a ring on it... a big one!

British entrepreneur and producer Mark Emms asked for the star's hand in marriage on May 13, and it was announced Friday in Vogue magazine.

In shots on social media, she showed off her stunning 10-carat emerald-cut diamond ring.

She told the outlet "it was love at first sight as the sun rose" when the two met last year on a beach in Ibiza at a birthday party for model Cara Delevingne.

She said she imagines a wedding at a country estate in the UK.

"My love," she wrote in a follow-up Instagram post sharing moments between the pair.

She seemingly confirmed her relationship with Emms in October after sharing a sexy video of him kissing and licking her chest in a post marking her 25th birthday celebration. Emms, 44, is nearly 20 years her senior.

The two were spotted kissing in August 2022, two months after revealing her broken engagement to Benjamin Mascolo.

In March 2021, Mascolo gifted her an oval-shaped surrounded by micro diamonds with a platinum band.

"He knows exactly my style," Thorne wrote at the time, flashing her ring.