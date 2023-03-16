Ben Affleck dishes on the DCEU, his viral Grammys moment, and past controversial remarks

Los Angeles, California - Ben Affleck got honest about his future with the DC Extended Universe, his viral Grammys moment, and his controversial remarks on ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Ben Affleck didn't hold back his thoughts on DC, the Grammys, and his "mischaracterized" remarks on his divorce from Jennifer Garner. © Patrick T. FALLON / AFP

The 50-year-old star spilled major tea during his recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

Affleck didn't hold back when revealing his thoughts on James Gunn's DC takeover, the hilarious Grammys memes he inspired, and his questionable comments about his ex-wife.

While dishing on Jennifer Garner, who he wed in 2005 and shares three kids with, Affleck clarified his previous remarks to Howard Stern, in which he claimed he felt "trapped" in his marriage which was "part of the reason" why he started drinking.

"To be clear, my behavior is my responsibility entirely," the Justice League star explained in the new THR interview, saying the comments were "mischaracterized."

"The point that I was trying to make was a sad one. Anyone who’s been through divorce makes that calculus of how much do we try? We loved each other. We care about each other. We have respect for each other."