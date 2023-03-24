Beyoncé debuts hot new couture collection with Balmain!

Los Angeles, California - Bow down! Beyoncé announced a new collaboration with the French luxury fashion house Balmain , inspired by her album Renaissance !

Beyoncé dropped a stunning new fashion collection with Balmain that is inspired by her Grammy-winning album, Renaissance. © Collage: screenshot/instagram/Beyoncé

Though Queen Bey has reportedly ended her years-long Ivy Park x Adidas collab, the powerhouse singer debuted her newest collection with Balmain with some serious style.



Renaissance Couture by Beyoncé x Balmain includes 16 couture pieces which are dedicated to the 16 tracks on Queen Bey's Grammy-winning dance album.

Bey appeared in one of the high-end lewks on the cover of Vogue France's April edition. The pop star announced on Friday that she co-created the haute couture collection with Balmain's creative director, Olivier Rousteing.

The Alien Superstar artist revealed the project on Instagram with two posts. The first featured the 41-year-old wearing a padded-shoulder dress and a thermoformed black velvet hat set with rhinestones.

"Touching everything in my plain view, and everything next to me gets lit up, too," she captioned the post, referencing her Renaissance track, I'm That Girl.

The second post showed Bey getting a sweet kiss from Rousteing in a black-and-white shot. In the caption, the Crazy in Love singer praised the creative director for bringing her dream to life.

"Designing alongside you was freeing—thank you for allowing me to celebrate the human form, to take artistic risks, to push boundaries and to freely express myself," she wrote.